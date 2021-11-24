AMOS CHANDA CONDEMNED FOR HIS TV INTERVIEWS AND PRONOUNCEMENTS

By Konkomalimba Kapumpe

Ba Amos Chanda, the TV interviews are not helping in the case of public opinion. So why do them? Those cheating you are not helping your case either. Ask any family member that you don’t live with in the same house, they will tell you.

And why embarrass ECL in such a manner? And when does your oath of secrecy expire?

It’s not even him prosecuting you. You think attacking him will get you some public sympathy? Infact the opposite. You have misread this one because your pride is in the way and its doing more damage sir.

I can’t even tackle the misleading statements on KCM and you trying to distance yourself sir from persecuting people for political reasons, for you we even have audio recordings.

The picture was taken by me in 2015, you came to get a report for ECL, i am sure you can’t even remember.

Ask ba Emmanuel Mwamba Lol …..boss ba Mwamba now I understand the article about “traitors” you posted yesterday lol