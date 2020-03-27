” Condemns the person who violated government self-isolation measures and put many at risk”

Lusaka-27th March 2020

Former State House Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda has hailed both government and private sector response to the Coronavirus pandemic threat to Zambia.

Chanda who had a COVID-19 scare when he was advised to take a test because he could have been exposed by his business interaction at ABSA Bank Kabulonga Central Mall Branch, said the Bank acted swiftly to ensure that all clients were informed of the incident as a precautionary measure.

He however condemned the person(s) who having returned from a Coronavirus-high risk country, wilfully violated self-isolation measures put up by MOH and thereby exposed many people by his conduct.

Below is the statement he wrote to his friends:

Good morning friends:

I wish to update you on the health scare I got over the Absa Centro Mall branch, Kabulonga, sudden closure two days ago.

Firstly, the bank assured me I was completely outside the potentially dangerous period because I went to the branch much earlier than that irresponsible man who has since tested positive.

Secondly, all branch staff have tested negative, but still the bank took precautionary measures to quarantine them and closed the branch;

Thirdly the branch is set to reopen after a thorough decontamination exercise in collaboration with MOH.

Absa Corporate Affairs have remained in touch with me to follow up any possible risk.

I have been informed that a new team will man the branch whilst regular staff remain in isolation.

Friends, despite all the gloom and doom over this virus, we can be proud that our public-private sector response is actually working impressively well.

Zambia’s disease surveillance and treatment protocols seem robust enough to contain the outbreak if we all behaved responsibly.

Finally, not just that I was one of those potentially put at risk by the misconduct of irresponsible person(s), who, knowing they had just returned from a high Coronavirus zone, decided to go about in very public places such as banks, golf clubs and went to attend wedding ceremonies, despite the self isolation regulations.

I speak strongly against such careless behaviour as a contribution to the public health campaigns to keep our families, communities and the country safe. We all a responsibility to make whatever contribution we can to stem the tide against Coronavirus. It is a call for personal responsibility and perhaps criminal sanctions against such irresponsible behavior that puts others at risk.

Congrats MOH and Absa bank for the very professional precautionary response over the Kabulonga branch episode!

#wash yours hands regularly with clean water and soap; or sanitize if you can;

#observe social distancing as per MoH guidelines;

#stay at home unless you can’t