Amos Chanda yesterday joined the campaign trail for Chawama constituency PF parliamentary candidate Tasila Lungu- Mwansa and PF candidate Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala.

The campaigns which were held as door to door campaigns received a good response from majority of the people on the ground.

The door to door campaigns ended with a meeting with party officials in the constituency which was attended by Amos Chanda, Tasila Lungu and Chilando chitangala.