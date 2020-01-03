PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s former press aid Amos Chanda yesterday appeared in court in a matter he is jointly charged with former RTSA chief executive officer Zindaba Soko with corrupt practices and possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime.

Chanda is jointly charged with Soko and Intelligent Mobility Solutions Board chairman Walid Nahas.

Meanwhile, Chanda has denied possessing US$11,000 while Soko has also denied possessing US$10,000, property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The trio could however not take plea to charges of corrupt practices with a public officer and corrupt practices by a public officer as the State is awaiting consent to prosecute the charges from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Allegations in count one are that Nahas between August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 corruptly gave US$10,000 to Soko, a public officer, namely director and chief executive officer of RTSA, as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services, a matter or transaction that concerns RTSA, a public body.

Allegations in the second count are that Nahas on the same dates corruptly gave US$11,000 to Chanda, a public officer, namely special assistant to the President for press and public relations as an inducement or reward in order to facilitate the award of a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services.

It is in the third count alleged that between August 1, 2017 and May 31, Soko corruptly received US$10,000 from Nahas as inducement to facilitate the award of the Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited contract by RTSA.

It is alleged in the fourth count that Soko on the same dates possessed US$10,000, property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In count five, Chanda is accused of corruptly receiving US$11,000 from Nahas as an inducement to facilitate the award of the contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited by RTSA for the provision of advanced road safety solutions and services.

It is further alleged in count six that Chanda on August 1, 2017 and May 31, 2019 possessed US$11,000, suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, magistrate Mwale has ordered the Drug Enforcement Commission to release Nahas’ passport to enable him travel to Lebanon for medical attention.

Magistrate Mwale ordered that the passport should be returned to the DEC within 14 days.

This followed an application by Nahas’ lawyer Jonas Zimba to have the passport which is under the custody of the State to be released to his client to enable him travel to his country for medication.

Zimba said that Nahas was a patient who has been undergoing treatment in his country, which treatment has not been made available to him in Zambia.

He said attempts to get Nahas’ passport from the State had proved futile adding that he had documents relating to a medical report from Lebanon and two letters written to (DEC) relating to the same.

“It is our humble request that the passport be realised only for a period of 10 to 11 days for the purposes of attending to medical issues after which it will be returned to this court,” Zimba said.

He said that Nahas was eager to attend court sessions as he had been attending each and every summons issued by law enforcement agencies.

In response, State advocate Sipholiano Phiri said the passport was part of bond conditions but having heard the plea of Nahas based on medical grounds, the State was reluctantly not objecting to the application.

Phiri said it was the court’s discretion to decide whether or not releasing the passport would water down the bond conditions and that if so the court had power to enhance the conditions.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the case to January 28, 2020 for consent, possible plea and commencement of trial.

Chanda is being represented by Zimba and Paul Chola from Lewis Nathan Advocates while Soko is being represented by Willis Mhanga of AKM Legal Practitioners and Nahas is also being represented by Zimba.

In a related case before the Lusaka High Court, Turnkey Solutions in 2017 sued RTSA together with the State for awarding a contract to Intelligent Mobility Solutions for an electronic system to manage road and transport safety matters without terminating the procurement process of a similar unsolicited proposal.

Turnkey is seeking a declaration that it was entitled to being consulted prior to the decision by RTSA to implement digital traffic enforcement.

It wants damages for misfeasance in public office by the executive director of RTSA, nonfeasance in public office by the defendants, breach of statutory and fiduciary duty, loss of expected income and profits and economic losses.

Turnkey solutions claimed that in 2010 it submitted an unsolicited proposal to the Zambia Development Agency for the introduction of an electronic system on a build operate and transfer basis under the public private partnership framework.

It said the ZDA director advised it to submit the unsolicited bid under the PPP framework to government, and on June 8, 2011 confirmed and approved the unsolicited bill and informed Turnkey that the bid would be advertised and there would be an invitation for competitive proposals.

Following the call for competitive proposals on June 16, 2011, it paid K5,000,000 for bid participation.

The project proposal could however not be finalised after the 2011 general elections and the death of president Micheal Sata.

In May 2015, Turnkey learnt through the media that RTSA had embarked on implementing it project for the installation of cameras at specific traffic lights.

On 1st May 2015, Turnkey raised a concern to RTSA but the letter went answered.

On October 15t,h RTSA denied implementing any digital enforcement systems anywhere in the country.

Turnkey then placed reliance on the assurance and continued to wait for feedback on the finalisation of its unsolicited proposal.

However on different dates in October 2017, various media houses reported that a contract under the public private partnership framework for road safety management solution, a project similar to its idea was awarded to intelligent mobility solutions limited without cancellation of the procurement process of its unsolicited proposal.

Turnkey had contended that several meetings were held between it, government and various stakeholders for a possible ex-curia settlement but RTSA and the state had not been forthcoming.

It said that wing to RTSA and government’s actions, it had suffered substantial loss and damage.

Turnkey charged that the decision by the State and RTSA to award a contract to another person without cancelling or terminating the procurement process with the application was procedurally improper and inequitable.