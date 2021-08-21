By David Zulu

Those that were at President Elect Hakainde Hichilema’s New Kasama Residence, one day afte the ECZ declared him winner, will understand the folly, as a matter of fact the danger, of the outgoing Patriotic Front government’s decision, to restrict citizens from attending the inauguration of the 7th President of Zambia at Heroes’ Stadium.

The crowd of youths numbering thousands surged on the community house and broke through the security cordon and demanded that Bally addresses them, or else they would not leave his premises. It was a helpless situation that the police and private security were almost failing to manage, until HH himself personally appeared on the scene and addressed the chanting youngsters, only then did they peacefully depart.

The above description is only a fraction of the problem if most of Lusaka and those from surrounding areas were restricted from attending the ceremony. It’s most likely the crowd would then wait for President Hichilema at his residence. It’s unwise to curb the flow and euphoria of a raging river, can the curtain of waters of the Mighty Victoria Falls, be halted? It’s dangerous to repress the ecstasy of a revolution. Let the people let off bottled up steam, let the citizens celebrate a new dawn, just let them mask up, that’s all.

Malupenga must not try to isolate people that have waited for 23 years to see HH at the helm, only to be told to stay away. Aikona!