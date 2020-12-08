Amounts Ruled by Constitutional Court for Thieving Ministers to Pay Back is a Gross Miscarriage of Justice – Simataa

By City Reporter | 8 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

Firebrand UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Mainda Simataa says the amounts ruled by the constitutional court for PF Ministers who overstayed in office to repay is an example of how inefficient and unreliable the Judiciary in Zambia has become in dispensing justice under the PF regime.

Simataa who describes the ruling as a gross miscarriage of Justice, wondered what kind of arithmetic the Concourt bench of judges used to come up with the average K50,000 per thief, when the thieving PF Ministers drew illegal salaries, allowances and other fringe benefits like free housing, free gas and free talktime throughout the 3 months they illegally stayed in office and abused government machinery during the 2016 election campaigns.

“The Emoluments Act at the time of theft by public servant by PF Ministers fixed the basic salary of each Minister at K46,000 per month, meaning in 3 months, each thief pocketed a minimum of K138,000. Add to that, the purchasing power of the Kwacha was twice stronger then, than it is today. So in real 2016 economic terms, each thieving minister pocketed K276,000, and now they’re paying back 20% of the stolen monies. Is that justice? ” asked Simataa.

“So really, I don’t see how this is a victory worth celebrating because K50,000 is what these thieves spend on a night out at Sarravor Towers or Chicago’s at East Park. It’s pocket change, it’s what they give their side-chicks as up-keep allowance for a month, it’s a one-off donation to a church on any given Sunday, it can’t even buy a Marcopolo (in reference to luxury buses PF ministers have been buying and donating to their Constituencies). So what’s all the hoolabaloo and jubilation about when this is nothing but another miscarriage of justice?” asked Simataa.

Simataa, who also serves as UPND Kabwata Constituency IPS (far right) was one of 5 youths, namely Matomola Likwanya – Lusaka District Vice IPS (far left), Reagan Mubatsa – Keembe Constituency IPS/Chikobo Ward Councillor (centre) and two others, Nevers Lupiya and Prince Shilunguta who protested at the Ministry of Justice in 2017 demanding for Ministers to Pay back the money.

Simataa adds, “everyone knows that the thieves won’t pay back the money as long as the one who allowed them to steal is still President. Only a UPND government led by HH will compel them to PAY back, and that’s one of the reasons people must register to vote, to remove these corrupt thieves from power, and clean-up the rotten Judiciary”.

Photo Credit: Reagan Mubatsa