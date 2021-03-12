AN AFRICAN GRADUATE 27 MAY FACE EXECUTION IN CHINA BECAUSE OF DRUGS.

Nazrawit Abera, the 27 year old Ethiopian citizen imprisoned in China and facing a possible death sentence over a drug offense is gaining the attention of leading and influential players within the Government of Ethiopia, as well as the international media.

it was in 2019, that Nazrawit, a civil engineer, flew out from her hometown Addis Abeba to explore her prospects in China. In Ethiopia, she had earned a lucrative salary employed at various construction firms.

Described by her friends as studious and dedicated, she completed her university studies at age 23. “She was gifted from her childhood,” Abby says. “She became a truly independent woman. Her services were so actively sought that once she had been contracted to two firms at the same time,” her sister Abby explains.

Her trip to China was to investigate an opportunity to further her career and do research on the price of building materials while there. But shortly after arrival at Beijing Capital Airport, she was escorted away.

Police had rummaged through her luggage after having detected something via the advanced high tech sensors at the airport. Five bottles of shampoo among her belongings, were full of cocaine.

She was taken away and since that day, December 22nd 2019, her family haven’t heard from her. Chinese courts have delivered execution notices for lesser amounts.

She is said to have agreed to transport shampoos belonging to a childhood friend unbeknownst to her contained cocaine.

The friend was reprimanded by Addis Ababa Police but has since been released and her whereabouts are unknown. According to Nazrawit’s friends, she was briefly in Kenya, but has returned and was prevented from leaving the country at Bole International Airport as she attempted to fly to Thailand .

China, one of the world’s leading executioners of people convicted of drug offenses as a deterrent for others from committing such a crime.

Abera’s prolonged detention has caught the country by storm with protests and online campaigns urging the Ethiopian government to help grant her clemency. Abera’s family in particular have been mounting pressure on state officials claiming that she never travelled anywhere before this trip to China.