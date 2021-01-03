AN ELECTION CANNOT BE WON THROUGH PROPAGANDA, BLOODSHED – KAMPYONGO

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says it is impossible to win an election through propaganda and bloodshed.

Kampyongo, who is also Shiwang’andu, Member of Parliament says people voted the Patriotic Front in power because of its good manifesto.

He added that no lives were lost during the transition of power.

Mr. Kampyongo says the PF is a party that believes in the One Zambia One Nation motto which is why Zambians still have confidence in the current Government.

He was speaking during an interactive meeting with party officials in Shiwang’andu.

And Mr. Kampyongo has praised party officials in all structures for going flat out to ensure that people registered as voters, adding that the only task remaining is to vote President Edgar Lungu back into office