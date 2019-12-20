For two election cycles, President Edgar Lungu ducked presidential election debates.

In all fairness, he did declare to the people of Zambia before he became president that he had no vision to lead the country, that being the reason why he avoided the debates.

Any person that is serious about governance, who has a plan to develop the country should be eager and look forward to live debates with their opponents, so that they can showcase their plans and ideas to the people.

As a people we need to start holding our leaders accountable, a presidential debate is a job interview, where the various contenders present themselves before a panel (the people).

If you are called in for a job interview and you don’t show up for the interview, then you should not be given the job.

In 2021, as citizens we need to take the responsibility of electing a President very seriously.

Every presidential candidate must attend the debates.

We need every candidate to stand before the people and explain to us how they will end load shedding, end corruption, end poverty, end hunger, create jobs and grow the economy.

Any candidate who doesn’t come to the debates should not deserve your vote, we need a serious president with a clear vision this time around. -NDC