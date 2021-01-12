HAKAINDE Hichilema says the HoneyBee scandal and the action by the PF government to allow use of defective medical supplies is not only reckless but criminal as it amounts to crimes against Zambians.

The UPND president said his party fully understood the public anger in reaction to the stench of corruption coming from the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“They awarded HoneyBee the contract to supply drugs, surgical gloves and other lifesaving items, authorised these for use and consumption, despite failing quality control tests. We are also cognizant that just like many other injustices that our people have been subjected to, nothing will be done to the known perpetrators of this crime against humanity,” Hichilema noted. “An evil regime does not choose on whom to inflict pain or exploit. These unsafe medical supplies are being used and consumed by everyone regardless of political affiliation, while those involved are enjoying the loot.”

He said the sad situation that “has now been created is where citizens are losing confidence in our country’s health care services”.

“This loss of trust subsequently endangers the lives of our citizens as they resort to seeking healthcare from unregistered and unregulated medical providers,” said Hichilema. “It saddens us greatly to learn that even our health workers who are working very hard sacrificing their lives have also been put in harm’s way by this regime that gave them defective personal protective equipment. This action by the PF government is not only reckless, but criminal as it amounts to crimes against Zambians.”