AN ILLEGAL PRESIDENT WILL ARISE FROM THE ECZ BOGUS ELECTIONS

Well over 70% of the actions taken by the ECZ in the voter registration exercise so far are illegal, they are done outside of the provisions of the Electoral Process Act of 2016.

Infact what they’re doing is the total opposite of what the law demands them to do.

That being the case if they proceed with a new voter register, registration of prisoners and discarding of the current voter register, the election will be considered null & void, the outcome will not be binding on the people of Zambia.

Any person masquerading as President elected president out of this illegal process will not be recognized by the law, he will be occupying the office illegally.

If the ECZ continues on this stubborn path, Zambia will be without a legally elected Head of State after 11th August 2021.

A President can only be legally elected if the process to elect him was done within the provisions of the law.