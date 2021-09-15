AN ILLEGALITY LOOMING AT STATE HOUSE?

Peter Sinkamba

Green Party president writes;

President HH this evening informed the Nation that the National Assembly has approved creation, dissolution, and the realignment of Ministries.

He also informed the Nation that he has moved the portfolio of gender from the dissolved Ministry of Gender to the Office of the President.

Furthermore, he informed the Nation that the Office of the President will henceforth oversee affairs of widows and orphans pensions to ensure that the vulnerable in our society are take care of.

The implication of the two decisions is that the President has recreated the gender portfolio after dissolution. It also means that he has moved the portfolio of Office of the Adminstrator General and Official Receiver from the Ministry of Justice to the Office of the President.

The crux of the matter is that the Vice President did not present the two changes to the National Assembly this afternoon for approval.

The implication, therefore, is that the Vice President must again go back to the National Assembly to present an addendum to today’s list of changes, so that National Assembly approves the additional changes.

Failure to do so will imply that the operations at the two portfolios, under the charge of the Office of the President, will be illegal.

I submit.