  2. The Church slept. Some of the Church Leaders became Christians for ECL. Prophecy was used to decieve us. The pulpit was equally abused for obvious reasons. Brown envelopes were given to some Church Leaders to side with them.

    The Church did not condemn caderism, Corruption, ritual killings, gassing, violence and many other ills perpetrated by PF government.

    The Church invited us for prayers, fasting and reconciliation every October after all the above stated ills were committed by PF cadres in Government.

    The PF Government started building a Church for Christians for ECL instead of building one particular industry to create employment. They created more worshipers for ECL.

    It’s true the Church was compromised.

