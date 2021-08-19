Home politics PF An Indictment Against The Church on Zambia: Where Were We? – Rev.... politicsPFUPNDVideos An Indictment Against The Church on Zambia: Where Were We? – Rev. Walter Mwambazi August 19, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 2 COMMENTS Probably some of you were too busy with brown envelopes. Reply The Church slept. Some of the Church Leaders became Christians for ECL. Prophecy was used to decieve us. The pulpit was equally abused for obvious reasons. Brown envelopes were given to some Church Leaders to side with them. The Church did not condemn caderism, Corruption, ritual killings, gassing, violence and many other ills perpetrated by PF government. The Church invited us for prayers, fasting and reconciliation every October after all the above stated ills were committed by PF cadres in Government. The PF Government started building a Church for Christians for ECL instead of building one particular industry to create employment. They created more worshipers for ECL. It’s true the Church was compromised. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Probably some of you were too busy with brown envelopes.
The Church slept. Some of the Church Leaders became Christians for ECL. Prophecy was used to decieve us. The pulpit was equally abused for obvious reasons. Brown envelopes were given to some Church Leaders to side with them.
The Church did not condemn caderism, Corruption, ritual killings, gassing, violence and many other ills perpetrated by PF government.
The Church invited us for prayers, fasting and reconciliation every October after all the above stated ills were committed by PF cadres in Government.
The PF Government started building a Church for Christians for ECL instead of building one particular industry to create employment. They created more worshipers for ECL.
It’s true the Church was compromised.