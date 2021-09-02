Ambassador Frank Mutubila writes;

An open letter to the President Of the Repubic Of Zambia.

Mr President,

We salute you and congratulate you at a well deserved people’s victory.

You have the people’s mandate to make a difference to this country; to ease the poverty of those poor Zambians you met across the country.

To the youth who identified with you as ‘Bally’, they want to continue believing in you. So you have to continue reassuring them that you will continue interacting with them especially through the media; my God you are very good at that!

l watched with glee your interview on BBC with Lukwesa, a Kitwe girl who may not even have been born when l worked for there in the early 80’s.

Great spectacle for the international audience. In saying so, don’t you think it would be an endorsement to the local media that you are going to be partners if you gave the Zambian media staff to interview you?

Just a little recognition would lift these intelligent media staff who have been stiffled for the last 7 years. Come on Bally!

Ambassador Frank Mutubila 50 years in the media, still serving mother Zambia.