By Chishala Bwalya

AN OVERPROTECTED PRESIDENT WITH SO MUCH POWER IS A RECIPE FOR DISASTER IN ZAMBIA!

We live in a country that has laws that protect a president from being impeached even when there is staggering evidence to prove corruption, plunder, political violence and other numerous heinous crimes! Yet, the elected president, whom we the people put in power remains untouchable because of the very laws we allow to govern us. This means we have to wait for his term to run down and suffer mediocre leadership in silence.

THIS MY COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN IS NOT DEMOCRACY!

Democracy requires that a president is accountable to the people that elected him, but what have we seen with this current regime and indeed previous ones? It’s scandal after scandal, after scandal after scandal!

1. 42 fire engines

2. 48 mysterious houses

3. Mukula tree

4. Ambulances

5. Toll plaza

6. Ndola Lusaka duo carriage way

7. FIC report

8. Social cash transfer

9. Forest 27

10. Zesco 27 million power import deal

And the list can go on and on. Surely for a president who not long ago rode very much on the sympathy vote of the demise of MCS, the Zambians have really turned a sharp corner and started accussing this man.

But we all know that we can’t just be accussing these guys, everything listed here is true and the fact is our president isn’t serious about fighting corruption as he alleges to.

OUR WORRY NOW SHOULD BE THIS LEGALIZATION OF MARIJUANA AND HOW A GOVT SO CORRUPT WILL GIVE THE ZAMBIANS A PROPER DEAL? I DON’T THINK SO.

2021 VOTE HH, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!