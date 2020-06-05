The Jesuit Center for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has disclosed that the basic needs and nutrition basket (BNNB) for the month of May 2020 stood at K7, 195.60, an increase of K36.93 from the April 2020 basket.

JCTR social and economic development programme manager Chama Bowa-Mundia said attributed the increases in the prices of certain items to reduction in supply given the rising input costs and loss of revenue that has characterised a number of economic activities as a result of covid-19.

With the continued increase in the cost of living, JCTR echoes the need to cushion the poorest and marginalised among us through social protection.

Ms Mundia stated that the need for government intervention and commitment to the disbursement of allocated funds has become more pronounced. for one, as job and income losses continue in the covid-19 context particularly in the urban areas, social safety nets provided to poor, rural based Zambians by friends and family may also drastically reduce.

She observed that in the last few years, social protection disbursements have not tallied with budget allocations, further calling on government to also extend tax relief to households in order to safeguard both citizen’s economic livelihoods and nutrition status.

Adding that, a focus on keeping the inflation rate within set targets will also be key in protecting people’s purchasing power especially given the current challenges.

Of interest is that items that contributed to the rise in the BNNB basket in May 2020 are foods such as eggs and milk that are nutritious sources of protein and already unaffordable to many Zambians.

April 2020 also saw price increases in kapenta and chicken. it is however worthwhile to note that mealie meal has recorded a price decrease for the second month following the increase in the supply of the commodity on the market.

It is worth noting that price reductions in this essential commodity come at a time when many Zambians are experiencing drastic reduction in incomes.

Consumption of other food groups is already limited with many households characterised by monotonous diets consisting of carbohydrates (mostly maize) and thus being nutritionally imbalanced. thus, continuous decrease in the price of maize at the backdrop of increase in other essential food items will likely sustain the mono diet culture.

Evidently, alternative food items such as potatoes while registering a price decrease in May 2020 compared to April 2020 is still more than double the price of mealie meal per kg.