ANDERSON EXPLAINS WHY HE MARRIED A WOMAN ORDER THAN HIS MOTHER

“At first, I wanted to marry her 5th born but decided to marry her after her daughter disappointed me”

A 24 year old young teacher who two weeks ago married a 55 year old nurse has disclosed that he intends to give his wife 2 children only. Speaking yesterday after meeting his pastor, the youngman only identified as Anderson disclosed that at first he wanted to marry his wife’s 5th born but married her mother after she dumped him for another man. “Am enjoying my marriage and i hope to have 2 children with my wife”, he said.