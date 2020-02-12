Fourteen years ago on May 24, Zambia’s politician and businessman Anderson Kambela Mazoka founder of opposition United Party for National Development – UPND died in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mazoka the president who was elected to led the country but never ascended to the throne in 2001 because his victory was robbed.

Mazoka could not be declared the winner despite leading the poll beyond stipulated time by the constitution. The MMD under outgoing president Frederick Chiluba could not release the results for four days and only did so on the fifth day after manipulating the poll. Some areas in the North of the country where results are alleged to have been rigged people were voting for two days contrary to the law.

There were reports of serious malpractices, the ballot boxes that were ferried with Zambia Air Force planes were allegedly to have been stuffed and swapped in the process. Refugees were allegedly to have been deployed in polling stations to vote. Number of registered voters in many areas could not tally with registered number of voters.

The Times of Zambia, a government owned and controlled Daily Newspaper published two editions after official poll day. The special edition aimed wooing the voters that were still voting in the North had a screaming headline that the MMD candidate was headed for victory.

When results were released Levy Mwanawasa was announced as the winner with a two percent difference ahead of Mazoka. Mazoka’s supporters protested but he had to calm them down and told them not to take the law on their hands. He choose to follow the law by challenging the elections in courts of law.

In the election petition key witnesses some that even took part in manipulating the poll testified against the state. This time Mwanawasa had differed with his predecessor, Chiluba. The former Head of Intelligence Xavier Chungu and MMD Campaign Chairman Vernoon Mwaanga who were key to the election of Mwanawasa testified for the petitioners.

During the famous under the tree meeting, Chiluba is said to have confessed and apologized to Mazoka for having robbed him of electoral victory.

Mazoka spent his last years perusing the petition in court which was later ruled in favour of Mwanawasa.

He never gave up and continued mobilizing ahead of the polls in 2006. Mazoka formed an Alliance with FDD and UNIP called UDA (United Democratic Alliance) which he was tipped to lead in the 2006 elections. This was not to be, in the night of May 24 he died of kidney complication in South Africa.

President Mwanawasa gave him an official funeral.

Below Eric Gondwe looks into Mazoka’s life:

Mr Anderson Mazoka was born on 22 March 1943, in Monze, Zambia (then Northern Rhodesia).

Mr Mazoka attended Union College, in Schenectady, New York. He graduated in 1969 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

For his senior thesis, Mazoka designed and built a wind tunnel in 10 weeks and for less than $100. The tunnel, whose construction attracted attention from the media, filled the basement of the college’s Science and Engineering. The college’s Science and Engineering department named it the “Mazoka Wind Tunnel” and used it for instructional purposes for more than 30 years.

Mr Mazoka loved to play sports. He distinguished himself as a soccer player at Union College. He worked summers at General Electric.

With his engineering degree and his Harvard University management diploma Mazoka entered the Zambian business community. In the 1970’s He served as director of Zambia Railways., the state railways, when Kenneth Kaunda was President of Zambia.

He later worked for Anglo-America Corp., a mining and general resources company, for eighteen years – the last ten as general manager of the Central African division. He also once headed the Zambian Tourism Bureau. His notable tourism influence was reaching an agreement with a South African hotel chain to turn the Ridgeway Hotel in Lusaka into Holiday Inn.

Mazoka was one of the founders of President Frederick Chiluba’s party, the Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD). It rallied to beat President Kaunda’s ruling United National Independence Party (UNIP) in 1991.

Mazoka has a lot zeal to turn things around in Zambia as the new party took office. However it appears he did not fit in with brass of Chiluba’s top team, particularly Finance Minister, Ronald Penza. Anderson Mazoka’s stiff opposition was on the privatization of the Zambian copper mines. He argued that the process was too slow and more importantly, did not factor in the Zambian people in some form of share of ownership. His argument was that Zambia is a business and the people are its shareholders. Mazoka was disappointed with his party that he saw was selling Zambia for pennies at the expense of Zambians.

A notable story is that he once took Finance Minister, Ronald Penza, out on the street, along the kantemba, the small tables where desperate women try to sell their meager wares for the day. “Look”, said Mazoka, “this is a sign that your economy has died.” “Not so,” replied the minister. “Here you can see the millionaires of tomorrow.” That was enough for Mazoka.

Mazoka left the MMD and decided focus on his day job at Anglo American. He soon decided to form his own party. He named it the United Party for National development (UPND). the businessman who hoped that a political turn-about would also lead to a revival of the economy.

Mazoka’s quick rise to popularity among Zambians was a big threat to president Chiluba’s MMD party. The insiders of MMD started a campaign to discredit him. A notable smear campaign was by Times of Zambia, a state-owned newspaper. It reported that Mazoka was a Satan worshiper belonging to the occult group known as Freemasonry.

Zambia is a Christian country and any person shown to belong to any occult group would lose the blessing of Zambians. Their was much talk about Mazoka’s ties to Freemasonry in Zambia. For many it was the first tine to even learn what Freemasonry was. Mazoka did not take this lightly. He stormed into the Times of Zambia offices in Livingstone and threatened to beat up the local editor.

It’s important to note that many top politicians worldwide, including in Zambia, are Freemasons. The fact that they don’t talk about it or would flatly deny it does not mean they are not part of it. Thus for Mazoka’s name to be publicly paraded as a Freemason by the Chiluba regime was a mere effort to bring him down, in a country that does not tolerate occult groups. Thus it’s worth removing Mazoka’s name from condemnation because of any alleged ties to Freemasonry. Whether or not he was one does not make him more Masonic than the rest of many top politicians who are -even if they hide it.

Other media campaigns against Mazoka where that he led a tribal party. While this may have some validity it is the legacy Zambia inherited from colonial rule. Different tribes where played to see their differences more than what they stood for together. The policy of “divide and rule” works everywhere -unfortunately. In the Western world many people play the race card, gender card, and so on. The masses easily fall for these divide and rule chase games by those in power.

For Zambia multiparty politics had this side effect -unfortunately. The tribal card took notice. It’s therefore not surprising that his stronghold was in the Southern Province, his tribal homeland. Mazoka was no tribalist, nor was his party. The fact that he narrowly lost the bitterly disputed 2001 elections is a testimony that he had national support. (He is widely believed to have actually won the presidential elections sans the suspected vote rigging by the MMD).

The smear campaign against Mazoka was not only played by the state media. The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), later carried out six raids on Anglo American’s offices of Mazoka. They wanted to know if the firm was donating funds to the UPND.

Anderson Mazoka was a skillful and popular politician in his leadership of the United Party for National Development (UPND). He led the party to be Zambia’s main opposition party in a few years of his leadership. One can speculate that he would have captured the next election if he had not died.

Mr Mazoka died of kidney complications in Johannesburg, South Africa on 24 May 2006. He was 63 years old. He was succeeded in the UPND by Hakainde Hichilema. He was married to Christine Mutinta and had four children Macenje, Mutinta, Pasina and Anderson Jr.

I agree with Chanda Chisala. He says, “What a man! May his soul rest in peace.”