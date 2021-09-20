PF Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha wants his properties back, after DEC seized them
Andrew Lubusha has petitioned the Lusaka High Court to order Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)to give him back his property which they seized on 24th August, 2021.
Lubusha through his lawyer Makebi Zulu has said that the seizure of his properties including his arrest by DEC is illegal.
On 24th August, 2021, DEC apprehended Andrew Lubusha and confiscated his properties including electronic devices such as a Samsung phone, Huawei phone, HP laptop, a money counting machine as well as documents which included title deeds, white books for various vehicles, third party mortgage documents.
The nerve of this Mafaka
We want our money back tell your friends
What business does Andrew do to amass all this wealth?
Why not avail yourself before Court and explain the magic of your excessive riches? It is only in this country where thieves and plunderers have the nerve, the audacity and the effrontery to issue threats and ultimatums to the rightful owners of the stolen property. But that will not work, not anymore. We will not rest until all plunderers, looters and thieves are fully booked into their new hotel known as prison. Go on daring us ba mwankole imwe.