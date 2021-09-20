PF Chipangali MP Andrew Lubusha wants his properties back, after DEC seized them

Andrew Lubusha has petitioned the Lusaka High Court to order Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC)to give him back his property which they seized on 24th August, 2021.

Lubusha through his lawyer Makebi Zulu has said that the seizure of his properties including his arrest by DEC is illegal.

On 24th August, 2021, DEC apprehended Andrew Lubusha and confiscated his properties including electronic devices such as a Samsung phone, Huawei phone, HP laptop, a money counting machine as well as documents which included title deeds, white books for various vehicles, third party mortgage documents.