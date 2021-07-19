By Patricia Male

The Democracy Motherland and Defenders Coalition has asked United States charge d’ affairs to Zambia, David young and British high commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley to keep off Zambia’s electoral process.

Reacting to a statement attributed to the two envoys where they have expressed concern that the electoral playing field is not free and fair because government has continued to do its work during this campaign period, the coalition has reminded the two envoys that Zambia’s governance system does not create a vacuum in the office of the president at any time

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, coalition spokesperson, Andrew Nthewewe has further reminded the two that there is legitimate president who has the mandate of the people of Zambia and enjoys exclusive authority as per constitution.

Mr. Nthewewe has wondered why Mr. Young and Mr. Woolley are interfering in Zambia’s electoral process when none of Zambia’s ambassadors accredited to the United States or Britain have never at any time meddled in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nthewewe has questioned the involvement of the commonwealth in zamia’s peace processes with the latest being the signing of a peace pledge for political party leaders organized by the coalition for peaceful elections in zambia saying any meeting meant to discuss peace must be Zambian led.

PHOENIX NEWS