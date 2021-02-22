YALI CALLS THE RECENT UPND GENERAL ASSEMBLY A SHAM
Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe has described the recently held UPND general assembly as a sham.
Mr. Ntewewe says the convention did not meet the benchmark of the democratic principles and values as espoused in the republican constitution.
He tells q-news that while the republican constitution is very clear that political parties should practice intra-party democracy and these intra-party elections must be free, fair, credible as well as competitive, the UPND convention was not competitive.
Mr. Ntewewe says delegates went to the convention believing that they were going to elect a president only to find that the president had already gone through unopposed.
He adds that the delegates went to the convention believing that they would be electing the vice president, the secretary-general, the national chairperson and the national spokesperson, but that when they reached there, the UPND had amended the constitution giving the president more power.
Now ba Lunteu nteu ntebwebwe why are you so much interested in matters that you do not understand properly and which does not affect you or your family and your YALI garden?instead of worrying about the people who have gongad the Zambian people with killer drugs to show your relevance but shamefully you are busy talking about something irrelevant that why some people like you you don’t use your common sense instead you use your common nonsense.