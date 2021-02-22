YALI CALLS THE RECENT UPND GENERAL ASSEMBLY A SHAM

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe has described the recently held UPND general assembly as a sham.

Mr. Ntewewe says the convention did not meet the benchmark of the democratic principles and values as espoused in the republican constitution.

He tells q-news that while the republican constitution is very clear that political parties should practice intra-party democracy and these intra-party elections must be free, fair, credible as well as competitive, the UPND convention was not competitive.

Mr. Ntewewe says delegates went to the convention believing that they were going to elect a president only to find that the president had already gone through unopposed.

He adds that the delegates went to the convention believing that they would be electing the vice president, the secretary-general, the national chairperson and the national spokesperson, but that when they reached there, the UPND had amended the constitution giving the president more power.