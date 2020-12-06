YALI SAYS DIRECTIVE BY PF SECRETARY GENERAL FOR CIVIL SERVANTS VYING FOR POLITICAL OFFICE IN 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS TO RESIGN IS ILLEGAL

By Patricia Male

The Young African Leaders Initiative-YALI- says the directive by patriotic front Secretary General, Davies Mwila for civil servants vying for political office in the 2021 general elections to resign by November 30th is illegal and not backed by law.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe has since called on President Edgar Lungu to intervene and give further guidance on the matter.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Ntewewe has argued that Mr. Mwila’s demand has no basis because article 186 of the republican constitution clearly states that a public officer who seeks election shall resign when they declare interest to participate in political office of a country and determined by show of a nomination.

He says Mr. Mwila’s statement for civil servants to therefore resign 9 months before the election is unfair and has no legal basis.

And YALI Legal Adviser, Isaac Mwanza has charged that this directive by the PF secretary general may cause civil servants to rise in arms against government and feels this move is a political move by some politicians within pf who feel threatened by those aspiring for their positions.

Mr. Mwanza said yali is exploring the interpretation on the legality of the matter to ensure a level playing field for civil servants wishing to contest for public office.

PHOENIX NEWS