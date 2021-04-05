ANDREW NTEWEWE THREATENS TO REPORT BISHOP LUNGU TO POLICE FOR REFUSING PF DONATIONS.

“The church must not involve itself in politics”

Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Ntewewe has given Chipta Dioceses Archbishop George Lungu 48 hours to apologise for advising church members to reject PF donations in the church failure to which he will report him to police on Friday for inciting the community to raise against the duly elected government.

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Mr Ntewewe said he wants the Archbishop to apologise and rescind his earlier statement failure to which he will be made to face the law. Mr Ntewewe said the Archbishop is politically compromised that is why his against the empowerment programme meant to help the Church during this campaign period.

“We know he is a UPND sympathiser, but we believe he has now crossed the line and therefore the law should take its course if he does not apologise and rescind the statement”, he said.

-Zambian Accurate Information