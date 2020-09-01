By Patricia Mbewe

The Young African Leaders’ Initiative –YALI- says it will petition Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima and other relevant bodies to set up a commission of inquiry to look into the privatization of several state owned companies during privatization under the MMD regime.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe notes that the issue of privatization of state-owned companies has been ongoing for some time now and believes instituting a commission of inquiry would be the best way to put the privatization debate to a close.

Following recent debate on privatization of state owned companies between Forum for Democracy and Development –FDD- leader Edith Nawakwi and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, Mr. Ntewewe says YALI is firmly of the view that the questions the organization have raised provide fertile ground for Zambia to launch a full-scale commission of inquiry into the sale of public assets or companies during privatization.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Ntewewe says YALI feels the disposal of national assets did not meet the required.

PHOENIX NEWS