YALI TO REPORT UNLAWFUL SUSPENSION OF A STATE WITNESS BY ACC IN DR CHITALU CHILUFYA’S CASE TO THE DPP

By Patricia Mbewe

The Young African Leader’s Initiative-YALI- says it will report to the Director of Public Prosecution-DPP- the unlawful suspension of a state witness by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- in Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya’s case, to determine the justification of a witness being suspended based on the evidence given.

In the recent case involving Dr. Chilufya, the Anti-Corruption Commission has, in disregard of ongoing court proceedings and the legal protection accorded to any witness who testifies in court, suspended a state witness who testified in a manner the acting director-general and her commission did not approve of.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe says the behaviour by the acting director-general of the ACC does not only amount to contempt of court for which she ought to be cited but also translates into professional misconduct by the acting director-general who is a legal practitioner.

Mr. Ntewewe explains that it is clear that the illegal suspension of a state witness fortifies YALI’s view that the commission is targeting politicians for a known political end because the law protects witnesses who testify before any court against intimidation and such actions.

He adds that the ACC is creating a very bad precedence in which companies will, in future, suspend and discipline individuals who render testimonies on oath which does not suit or please the employer.

And YALI has demanded for the removal of the Acting Director General of the ACC as the commission cannot continually be run by a person in an acting position for a long time.

PHOENIX NEWS