By Patricia Mbewe

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is calling on government to make its position known on a number of contentious issues contained in the constitutional amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

YALI says it is aware that members of the public are anxiously waiting for presentation of the constitution of Zambia (amendment) Bill No 10 for second reading and that this anxiety has been marked with mixed perception on whether government remains committed to amending the bill to reflect the sentiments from members of the public as well as recommendations of the parliamentary select committee.

YALI President Andrew Ntewewe tells Phoenix News that his organization has utmost confidence that the constitution reform process through bill 10 will deepen Zambia’s democratic culture in which MPs and government institutions tasked to enact amendments must listen to all citizens and endeavor to reach a common ground for all.

Mr. Ntewewe says it is therefore imperative for government to state it’s positions on a number of provisions contained therein saying YALI has been engaging government to come out clear and issue it’s positions.

PHOENIX NEWS

