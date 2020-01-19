Some Civil Society Organizations led by the Young African Leader’s Initiative –YALI- are calling on government not to withdraw Constitution amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 in the next session of parliament.

The CSOs include Zambia Institute of Governance of Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform, Common Ground Network and NYCM.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe argues that withdrawing the bill from parliament is not a solution to concerns being raised by its opponent.

Mr. Ntewewe said there are mechanisms to clean the bill and achieve consensus other than withdrawing it from the house.

He is of the view that the constitution has been bettered since the 2016 amendments and the process should be embraced by Zambians as government has shown political will to improve it.