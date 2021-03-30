YALI WARNS AGAINST RIGGING STATEMENTS AHEAD OF AUGUST ELECTION

The Young African Leaders’ Initiative –YALI- has cautioned political analysts against giving election rigging predictions as the country heads towards the general elections.

YALI says predictions that the ruling Patriotic Front will win the 2021 elections through rigging as recently claimed by political analyst, Sishuwa Sishuwa should not be entertained because they have the potential to cause voter apathy and threatens national security as elections are sensitive.

In an interview, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe explains that just as the prediction by Mr. Sishuwa that the PF will win the elections; the ruling party has an upper hand going into the august 12th polls because the 2016 fundamentals that made the pf win have not changed on the political scene.

Mr. Ntewewe notes that the PF have remained popular in their strongholds while they have also penetrated in some opposition strongholds such as western and north-western provinces.