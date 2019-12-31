A Court in Angola has ordered the seizure of properties belonging to businesswoman Isabel dos Santos and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo, including shares at Bank BFA and mobile phone company UNITEL.

Isabel, 46, is the eldest daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos.

She and her brother José Filomeno dos Santos have been accused of abusing their privilege as members of the former first family in looting and misappropriating state assets for personal gain.

After the election of the current Angolan President João Lourenço, She was sacked as head of Sonangol Group the state oil company where she could not account for a missing US$32 Billion. Her brother was sacked as Chairman of the Fundo Soberano de Angola ( FSDEA) the country’s sovereign wealth fund and arrested in connection with the illegal authorisation of the transfer of US$500 million to a British bank, money laundering and corruption.

Isabel’s net worth for 2019 is estimated to be US$2.2 Billion. She is also reputed to be Africa’s richest woman. She is currently in exile in Portugal.

Zenaida Machado reports that : She (Isabel) reacted on social media with a “message of tranquillity and confidence” to her employees.