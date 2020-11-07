Angry Mob Disrupt Yo Maps’s Engagement With Kidist In Kabwe

Kidist was beaten in full view of Yo Maps in Kabwe, as the latter tried to engage her today.

Initially, she accompanied Yo-Maps for his shows in Kabwe and Kapiri. The artist had other plans for her after the shows. Elton Mulenga aka Yo Maps planned to engage his lover at the Kabwe Mall.

Before anything could happen, angry music fans spotted the couple before the surprise engagement took place. They roughed up Kidist and harrased her before she received a slap.

The fans remembered Kidist's involvement into a video that went viral where the late artist David Phiri aka Daeve was being mistreated by two ladies, among them was her.