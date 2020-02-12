Angry mobs in some parts of Lusaka are rioting and becoming disorderly. This sad development is said to have happened after residents of selected townships like Matero, Lulinda and Zingalume accused police of aiding criminals reports Zambian Eye Correspondent.

Meanwhile residents of Lusaka’s Middle West area this morning of February 11 2020 burnt down a Toyota Corolla after suspecting its occupants to be behind the alleged gassing in the area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement said the angry mob descended on the victims today around 02:00 hours and in the process burnt down the same vehicle which the victims used.

Katongo said the driver of the same vehicle managed to escape.

Katongo further revealed that another Corolla which was booked from Matero was also damaged by the same mob and had its front and rear windscreen damaged.

Meanwhile, a 34 year old man identified as Wilson Shiyachele of Mumbwa was beaten by a mob on similar suspicions and sustained deep cuts in the head and a swollen face.

Katongo said victim who was attacked today around 01:30 hours was rescued by a joint patrol team of police officers and neighbourhood watch members and was rushed to Hospital.

And Katongo has also dismissed information circulating that nine people have died in Lusaka as a result of gassing.

She appealed to members of the public to surrender to police any suspected criminal whom they apprehend.

And Katongo said the police command has placed under watch all places where gassing incidents have been reported and have further increased on the number of police officers deployed in such areas.