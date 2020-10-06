DAVAOS Brings Gay Discussion To The Fore!

Annie Phiri and Cheswa Chimfwembe, who are part of female entertainment group called DAVAOS, have apologised to the public after photos apparently showing them deep-kissing in a swimming pool emerged on Sunday.

The photos sparked an outrage, with many people describing the images as disgusting and accusing the artistes of practising homosexuality. In Zambia homosexuality is illegal but many are practicing it behind closed doors.

