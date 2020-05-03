A Fire Tender belonging to the Lusaka City Council has been involved in a road traffic accident.

The truck valued at 1 million dollars purchase price is among the 42 fire trucks procured 3 years ago and spacked controversy.

According to the Local television station Diamond TV seven people have been injured in the accident which happened on Saturday morning along Great East road.

The station quotes Chief Fire Officer at the Lusaka City Council Robert Seulu, as saying the accident happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.