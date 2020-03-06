By Michael Kaluba

16 people have died while 4 others are in a critical condition after a road traffic accident which happened along the Kitwe-Kalulushi road this afternoon.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital received 14 bodies and has admitted 4 persons who remain in critical condition while Kalulushi General Hospital received 2 bodies that have been deposited in the hospital mortuary, referred 4 others who are in critical condition to Kitwe Teaching Hospital and admitted 2 more people who survived the accident.

Kitwe Teaching Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Abidan Chansa confirmed the accident to phoenix news saying the hospital received 14 bodies that have been deposited in the hospital mortuary.

The accident happened along the Kitwe-Kalulushi road and involved a truck, a Toyota Hiace minibus and an Allex.

The accident comes barley 12 hours after another accident along the Ndola-Kapiri road which has claimed 12 lives involving a truck and a Rosa bus.

PHOENIX NEWS