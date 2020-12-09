Contact : UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante 0976593175/0977780397

09.12.2020

Press Release

ANOTHER FIVE YEARS FOR WHAT, DORA?

The United Party for National Development (UPND) is startled to learn of embattled Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya clamouring for another five years at the summit of the country’s leadership.

We are left shaken and wondering what the PF has in store for the hunger-stricken people of Zambia that they have failed to do for them during the past decade that they have been in power.

We wonder if Ms Siliya is in her right flame of mind to think that Zambian traders, especially the women will continue trading under the current harsh conditions (City Market, Soweto, Munyaule, Chisokone etc)!

Does Dora want farmers to continue enduring the harsh farming prospects that they have been made to endure for the past 5 farming seasons owing to the high cost of fertiliser; late distribution of farming inputs and continued lack of payment for their produce by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA)?

Ms Siliya must not cheat herself that the people of Zambia are willing to take yet another risk and subject themselves to the harsh life that the PF has subjected them to.

Is Siliya happy that UNZA lecturers haven’t been paid their gratuity and terminal benefits since the Movement for Multi-party Democracy-MMD-era?

Does she want to continue seeing UNZA and CBU students continue being barred from sitting for their exams due to non-payment of tuition fees, a situation already worsened by the scrapping off of student meal-allowances and bursaries?

The women who have continued to give birth on the floor; lack of medicines, including Panado and Coatem that is not readily available at health posts, is that what she wants to see Zambians continue going through?

What of the huge debt mountain in excess of US$27 billion that the PF has contracted in the past 5 years and the failure to pay back the US$45 million Eurobond interests that her Government has failed to foot? Does she want the PF to auction the country and totally rip it of its dwindling resources and economic fortunes?

That stated, may we as UPND warn the wonderful people of Zambia not to fall prey to the Siliya’s lies that the PF would be able to offer better leadership and provide the much-needed jobs, better medical services and better conditions of service when it has failed to do so when the people of Zambia gave them the opportunity.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*