ANOTHER HUNGRY MAZABUKA MAN JAILED WITH HARD LABOUR FOR STEALING 35 INTERNODES OF SUGARCANE-bytafm

A 36 year old man of Zambia Compound in Mazabuka has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for selling 35 pieces of Sugarcane from Zambia Sugar.

Lubasi Lubasi, a stone crusher at Ngwenya crushing site appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Mwenya Mutinta on charges of theft.

Lubasi is accused of stealing 35 internodes of Sugarcane worth K3, 500 from Zambia Sugar on 8 March, 2021.

In mitigation, Lubasi pleaded with the court to exercise leniency saying that he was hungry and only got sugarcane for consumption.

But Mazabuka Magistrate Mutinta sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour with effect from the day of arrest to deter others from committing similar crimes in the community.