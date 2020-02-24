23RD FEBRUARY, 2020 – An unknown male person has been murdered by a mob in Mapanza area of Choma District of Southern Province on suspicion of chemical substance spraying. The mob further damaged Dundwa Police Post in area. This occurred on 21st February, 2020 between 21:00 hours and 22:30 hours at Mapanza of Choma District. The office block suffered broken door, damaged verandah roof and broken window panes. Investigations have been instituted.

In another development, Two unknown persons have been murdered by a mob on suspicion of chemical spraying. This occurred yesterday 22nd February, 2020 around 06:00 hours in Chilanga. The bodies of the deceased were found by a member of the public along RP3 road in Chilanga with multiple injuries and were partially burnt. One of the bodies was found naked . The bodies have been taken to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting identification and Post-mortem examination. Investigations launched.

In Kaoma, Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of Cliford Nosiku aged 54 in a mob justice. Among the suspects arrested is a nephew of the deceased who at the time the mob descended on the victim, did not know that it was his uncle involved.

This occurred on 21st February, 2020 at around 2145 hours in Mungongo Compound in Kaoma. The victim sustained multiple injuries on the head and the face. Sticks and stones were used to inflict the injuries. Police who rushed to his rescue found him in an unconscious state and later died at the Hospital where he was rushed.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka received a report around 16:00 hours that members of the public in Choba village of Chongwe District , located at approximately 12km from the Airport had descended on a suspect who they had apprehended on suspicion of being among those spraying chemical substances.

Officers rushed to the area and found Felix Chipulu aged 16 years of Matero township alleged to have been found hiding in the house of one of the residents in the area between 10 hours and 11hours. The same was lynched and was only rescued by Police officers who rushed to the scene. He has since been detained and investigations into the matter have been launched.

We continue appealing to members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands but should rather apprehend suspects and hand them over to police.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLICATIONS OFFICER