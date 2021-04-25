United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has challenged the President Edgar Lungu led government to suspend the road tax payment immediately, reports Mercy Banda.

HH says there is no need to make “fake promises” that PF will do away with road taxe when voted in after August elections when they are already in government.

The PF in their recently launched manifesto for 2021 to 2026 have promised to remove the road tax payment saying people were paying through tollgates.

But HH has thrown out this promise saying it is one the lies by PF.

“We dare them to suspend Road Tax immediately. Why make promises when they are already in power? This is another Saudi Arabia Mbuzi story,” said HH.

The Saudi Arabia promise of Zambia exporting Goats to that country has remained a promise after almost five years.