By Florence Muyunda cic Private Reporter

SOUTHERN ~ Choma

ANOTHER PF PROPAGANDA ON VOTERS REGISTRATION

Pf is busy circulating a propaganda that is meant to comfort People in Southern Province and make them relux to continue registering as Voters. As you can see below the picture being portrayed is that Southern Province is leading when in fact not these figures are not true the true figures are showing that Southern Province is on number four after Lusaka, Copperbelt and Eastern Province. Pf is determined to make people in the opposition strongholds feel comfortable and Register in few numbers.

Our message to every eligible Zambian especially youth is that go and Register to vote now don’t wait for later

And to the people of Southern Province don’t be cheated by the propaganda being circulated by PF that southern Province is leading it is far from the truth go and Register in numbers now

CIC PRESS TEAM