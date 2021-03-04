By Balewa Zyuulu

Three opposition political parties have formed an alliance called “kwacha” to back the New Heritage Party under the leadership of Chishala Kateka.

The three political parties include the Zambia Direct Democracy Movement –ZDDM- led by Edwin Sakala, Zambia Democratic Congress, -ZADECO- and a non-political party ex zamsa liberation veterans.

Announcing the formation of the alliance at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Alliance Chairperson Edwin Sakala said the alliance has been made after consultations with its membership who resolved to team up and support the Heritage Party because of its vision to liberate Zambians from acute poverty and inequalities.

Mr. Sakala says there is too much poverty in the country despite having all resources and the alliance wants to bring back Zambia’s heritage amidst injustices.

And New Heritage Party President Chishala Kateka says the endorsement by the kwacha alliance will help her party remove the ruling Patriotic Front from government because they have lamentably failed to govern the nation as evidence by the escalating cost of living.

