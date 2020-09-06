Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo has challenged UPND president Hakainde Hichilema to answer six pertinent questions, or else the nation would be diverted from the bread and butter issues.

He says if HH put the matter to rest by answering the six questions, it would put the matter to bed and give citizens time to redirect their energies towards holding the PF Government accountable on the several issues that are outstanding today.

He adds that his view is that the privatisation story is diverting citizens’ attention from a number of issues which need to be addressed urgently.

According to him, this is counterproductive because issues such as the ailing economy, the fight against COVID-19, selective issuance of National Registration Cards etcetera, deserve better attention than the privatization issue.

PeP STATEMENT No. 47 ISSUED ON SUNDAY, 6th SEPTEMBER 2020: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have noted with great concern how the country’s attention has been diverted from other pertinent issues to the issue of privatization and the alleged misconduct of the Party President for the UPND, Hakainde Hichilema in performing his various roles during the said privatization process.

It is for this reason that we call upon Hakainde Hichilema to help this country put to bed the privatization issue by answering the few outstanding questions regarding this matter.

Suffice to mention that as Patriots for Economic Progress, we greatly appreciate the time and effort that Mr Hichilema put into explaining some of the issues surrounding his role in the privatization process, during his address to the media last Friday, 4th September 2020.

We are also confident that the wider Zambian populace did appreciate Mr Hichilema’s explanations last Friday.

From our point of view, the few remaining questions that we are seeking the assistance of Mr Hakainde Hichilema to answer, so that we can put this matter to bed, are as follows;

Was he, or was he not appointed as the Zambia Privatization Agency (ZPA) Negotiating Chairman for the sale of Mosiotunya Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone?

Did his appointment as ZPA Negotiating Chairman commence or not commence in July 1997?

On 18th November 1997, while he was allegedly serving as the ZPA Negotiating Chairman in the sale of the hotel, did he or did he not, together with other Directors, incorporate a company called Sun International (Zambia) Limited who’s PACRA registration number is 39430?

On 3rd March 1998, in his capacity as ZPA Negotiating Chairman, did he or did he not award the sale of Mosiotunya Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone to Sun International (Zambia) Limited, which company he had allegedly incorporated 3 months earlier, on 18th November 1997?

Is it true that the Sun International (Zambia) Limited bid at $6.5 million was significantly lower than other comparable bids that allegedly included a $26 million bid, $20 million and $9 million? and;

In selling the hotel to a Company that he was allegedly a Director in, did he or did he not declare interest as required by section 11 of the Zambia Privatization Act, Cap 386 of the Laws of Zambia?

As Patriots for Economic Progress, our position is that as soon as Mr Hakainde Hichilema answers the six specific questions above, we shall put this privatization matter to bed once and for all, and redirect our energies to holding the PF Government accountable on the several issues that are outstanding today.

If Mr Hichilema feels harassed by the six specific questions that we have listed above, then we wish to tender our sincere-most apology in advance, to himself and his supporters, but the questions above must be answered.

As Patriots for Economic Progress, we also wish to take this opportunity to address the several supporters of Mr Hichilema who have approached us with varying degrees of threats, ever since we started pursuing this matter for Mr Hichilema to fully, adequately and comprehensively explain himself regarding his role in the privatization process.

We greatly admire the loyalty, enthusiasm, dedication and desire of Mr Hakainde’s supporters to shield him from being held accountable.

However, our view is that as aspiring President of this Republic, it is actually in Mr Hakainde’s best interests that he answers the questions which the public is asking him, and not the questions that him and his public relations team design, rehearse and then present to the public in a choreographed presentation such as the Hot FM program last Friday.

Lastly, we wish to take this opportunity to address those individuals that have been claiming that our continued calls for Mr Hakainde Hichilema to fully explain himself and his role in the sale of Mosiotunya Intercontinental Hotel constitutes contempt of court.

These individuals include a certain Professor Hansungule, who is supposedly a professor of law.

Our advice to these individuals is that the lawsuit which Mr Hakainde Hichilema filed against Honorable Edith Nawakwi last Friday, under cause number 2020/HP/0901 does not include the Mosiotunya Intercontinental Hotel matter nor the RAMCOZ matter, but is exclusively about the Kabulonga House matter only.

Therefore, any Zambian is at liberty to comment on Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s alleged misconduct in the privatization of the hotel without any fear of contempt of court, until such a time that this matter is before the courts.

Additionally, Professor Hansungule is well advised to pay attention to legal details and not just speak off the top of his head.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)