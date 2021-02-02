By Sara Imutowana Yeta II
Anthony and Mubita are among the vibrant and competent public relations officers the United Party for National Development (UPND) has ever deployed.
They are good at organising and overseeing pubic relations activities and ensuring effective communication with stakeholders, media and the public.
Very organised and cool-tempered professionals able to effectively handle party and presidential matters.
Their creative mind and excellent communication skills have unsettled the Patriotic Front (PF).
They have managed to use their public speaking profficiencies to cultivate a positive party image.
When you are vibrant and competent even your enemy notices it and becomes uncomfortable.
To the two comrades we are saying, the darkest hour is just before the dawn.
I have no doubt that Anthony and Mubita are levelheaded comrades able to cultivate endurance the side of courage that faces persecution with serenity.
Count on our limitless support because no amount of intimidation from frightened and visionless little men can stop the idea of change whose month August is around the corner.
Long live Anthony and Mubita long live!
We are behind the two, we are proud of you
GOD, PLEASE, ANSWER OUR PRAYER OF CHANGING GOVERNMENT THIS YEAR. HOWEVER, BEFORE WE CHANGE GOVERNMENT PROTECT OUR UPND MEMBERS FROM BEING KILLED BY PF.
Our prayers are with you guys.this persecution will not last.i used to complain about the sleeping media team in upnd and these guys came on board and have made an impact in just a short time.can upnd identify and bring in more vibrant people who are level headed but with serious firepower to be hitting from all angles.they need to give the other camp sleepless nights and give credible checks and balances.time to work harder is now and our support is with you all the way till we retire our colleagues who are good at taking everyone to police and intimidating every one.it is darkest before dawn.