By Sara Imutowana Yeta II

Anthony and Mubita are among the vibrant and competent public relations officers the United Party for National Development (UPND) has ever deployed.

They are good at organising and overseeing pubic relations activities and ensuring effective communication with stakeholders, media and the public.

Very organised and cool-tempered professionals able to effectively handle party and presidential matters.

Their creative mind and excellent communication skills have unsettled the Patriotic Front (PF).

They have managed to use their public speaking profficiencies to cultivate a positive party image.

When you are vibrant and competent even your enemy notices it and becomes uncomfortable.

To the two comrades we are saying, the darkest hour is just before the dawn.

I have no doubt that Anthony and Mubita are levelheaded comrades able to cultivate endurance the side of courage that faces persecution with serenity.

Count on our limitless support because no amount of intimidation from frightened and visionless little men can stop the idea of change whose month August is around the corner.

Long live Anthony and Mubita long live!