Kasebamashila Kaseba
HOW ANTHONY BWALYA BECOMES FIRST SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS WITHOUT QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE IN EITHER INCLUDING GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE IN LONG TIME
Anthony Bwalya in succession of Isaac Chipambe and Amos Chanda for EL from George Chellah for MCS from Dickson Jere for RB from Musukuma and Arthur Yoyo for LPM from Richard Sakala for FJT becomes the first without either press or public relations training or experience or government experience to occupy the office of Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations.
Otherwise, HH needed a trained, experienced and firmer hand here to even rebrand him.
The undoing of PF was the thinking press and public relations was simply about statements or press conferences more than the press and public relations strategy.
PF lost its battles in press and public relations with the PF Secretariat propaganda being louder and more active than the government and prresidential officers.
It’s doesn’t matter, he’s going to learn. Other great qualifications oftenly ignored are wisdom, maturity, courtesy etc which are found in Anthony. Other things like those small papers ati journalism, he can always get them even overnight. If he has represented the UPND party to the point of getting power from PF, then what’s press training? Congrats Mr Bwalya, you are even over qualified for the job.