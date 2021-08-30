Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW ANTHONY BWALYA BECOMES FIRST SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT FOR PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS WITHOUT QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE IN EITHER INCLUDING GOVERNMENT EXPERIENCE IN LONG TIME

Anthony Bwalya in succession of Isaac Chipambe and Amos Chanda for EL from George Chellah for MCS from Dickson Jere for RB from Musukuma and Arthur Yoyo for LPM from Richard Sakala for FJT becomes the first without either press or public relations training or experience or government experience to occupy the office of Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations.

Otherwise, HH needed a trained, experienced and firmer hand here to even rebrand him.

The undoing of PF was the thinking press and public relations was simply about statements or press conferences more than the press and public relations strategy.

PF lost its battles in press and public relations with the PF Secretariat propaganda being louder and more active than the government and prresidential officers.