UPND PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON MR ANTHONY BWALYA WROTE

STATEMENT ON OUR AMBITIONS TO CONTEST THE KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY SEAT

For Zambia, and her People.

When I decided to join the UPND just over two years ago, leaving a career in Professional Services, it was for a certain purpose. This is a purpose that has been close to my heart and has always guided my decision making process, whether in Student Politics, in my Professional Career, or now in National Politics.

This purpose is, and will always be, service for the good of Zambia, and her People.

With this purpose in mind, I have realised that my personal ambition of being the Parliamentary representative for the good people of my home constituency in Kabushi may not be in the best interest of the people of Zambia, nor Kabushi.

The economic independence that I want to deliver for the people of Kabushi cannot happen at the constituency level if the national economy has failed.

Zambia is at a critical moment in her young history, and the decision the people make this August election will either set us on the path to a new dawn for hope and equality for all, or on the path to a failed state.

It is with this realisation in mind that I have decided to withdraw from the race for Kabushi constituency, whilst focusing my all on the national effort to deliver Zambia the leader it needs, and deserves, President Hakainde Hichilema.

I want to thank the people of Kabushi for the warm support rendered and want to assure them that the resolve for a better Kabushi constituency remains as strong as ever and I will continue to speak and lobby as always.

This must be a year of change, and it will need all of us working together, putting aside our individual needs and ambitions, to deliver this change.

Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson