Home politics PF Anthony Bwalya sworn in as the Presidents Special Assistant for Press and... politicsPFUPND Anthony Bwalya sworn in as the Presidents Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations August 30, 2021 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp President Hakainde Hichilema has sworn in Anthony Bwalya as his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations. 2 COMMENTS Well deserved Anthony, please don’t let the Zambians down. Avoid the Amos Chanda kind of SAPPR. New dawn must be just what it is, new dawn. Reply Congratulations to Mr Anthony Bwalya. Well deserved appointment Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Well deserved Anthony, please don’t let the Zambians down. Avoid the Amos Chanda kind of SAPPR. New dawn must be just what it is, new dawn.
Congratulations to Mr Anthony Bwalya. Well deserved appointment