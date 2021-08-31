ANTHONY BWALYA’S APPOINTMENT AN ASSURANCE OF YOUTH INCLUSIVENESS IN UPND GOVERNMENT

Anthony Bwalya’s well deserved Appointment by his Excellence Hakainde shows how much he believes in Youths Potential and how much they can offer in governance in order to drive the development agenda as a whole .

Comrade Anthony Bwalya is a very intelligent ,calm and eloquent speaker who is capable of explaining complex issues into simple language that can be understood by most Zambians .He is a born leader and having served as a COBUSU SECRETARY GENERAL during his time at the copperbelt university we can simply say he has all it takes to execute the duties he has been assigned diligently for mother Zambia .

Ladies and gentlemen especially Youths we must offer support to all our Youths who will be assigned with national duties by the president that is the only way we can be part of the Team driving the agenda of development for our country ,president alone cannot do it but through people from all walks of life we are assured of great things ahead .

Am sure more Youths Appointment are still coming and we are more ready to work with the Youths that will be assigned by the president and even other ministerial positions .

#NEW DAWN

Issued by

Muma Chisanga

Cbu Upnd chapter