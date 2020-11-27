Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

ANTONIO MWANZA HAS A MIND BREAK DOWN AND NOT HH.

It is shocking even after HH and many of the native speaking language had clearly stated that the phrase PA MUNYOKO is not an insult but it means your brother, sister or relation, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza yesterday on 5FM, still went on and attacked HH of having used vulgar language and insulted Zambians.

I see Antonio Mwanza having a mental challenge in failing to accept the truth but goes on to twist it to insults.

Antonio Mwanza is not Tonga and why is he insisting that PA MUNYOKO is an insult when Tongas have said it is not an insult nor vulgar language?

The insistence that PA MUNYOKO phrase is an insult is a clear picture that PF leadership delights in insults no wonder why those PF hoodlums who insulted Kambwili in Luanshya and a PF cadre Soko that insulted HH became heros and were not condemned either.

We know that the whole entire PF leadership is in panick of losing 2021general elections hence their rush to scandalise HH in any possible way to gain political mileage.

Antonio Mwanza lost reasoning the moment he joined band wagon with the corrupt PF leadership, and now he doesn’t know how to differenciate between good and bad for as long as food is in his mouth, everything is okay.

Antonio Mwanza is such of typical young leaders that Zambia can not afford to entrust with key sensitive leadership positions in governance because they are unpredictable and can easily sell the country to hieghest bidders for as long as they get flushed with money.

HH is not as careless as any other PF leader that can insult and call Zambians UTUPUBA TULETALIKA but again goes back to the same UTUPUBA to ask for votes in 2021general elections.

Antonio Mwanza’s mind has a mental break down no wonder he can’t distinguish between nonsense and Sense.