For immediate release
18th September, 2021
I HAVE STEPPED DOWN
This serves to inform all members of the Patriotic Front and the general public that I have with IMMEDIATE EFFECT STEPPED DOWN as the National Youth Chairperson for the Patriotic Front.
I wish to remain as an ordinary Member of the Central Committee of the Party.
Further, I wish to indicate that I will also be stepping down as the Party’s Media Director.
I pledge my loyalty and commitment to the Party and I pledge to continue working hard for the furtherance of the PF’s agenda.
Lastly I want to immensely thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the trust and confidence he has exhibited in me for the appointments; It was a great honour and privilege.
Issued by:
Antonio Mourinho Mwanza
Patriotic Front
It was expected. Sad really. The young lad had some great potential except it was used to lie a lot. This diminished his opportunity to position himself as a trustworthy person.
This is the unfairnes I see in this selfish politics. Older politicians in trying to have their last kick at the game do everything including destroying the political career of the youth in their party. What a shame.
Any way, dust up young man, begin to be factual, clean up your image and stand for what is right. You have a great shot at leadership in your party as some of the old leaders there still have the same mentality that has put you were you are right now.
Start the fight for relevance from within your party and come out and face us the voters when you are ready.
Pressure and heat in the kitchen is too hot and the pond of salary has dried up, there is nothing to motivate the guy. hence the stepping down. Its game over. Rebranding the dead party is no were in this era and time. PF has no message to give, PF in its current state can not group the youths who have been abused for years by the PF senior to hold onto power when people of Zambia red carded the PF in 2016 but PF illegally pulled there way and the Zambians saw it and patiently waited for 2021 to teach the PF a lesson that stealing the victory of people was bad. Antonio Mwanza has realized that there is nothing to tell the Zambians which PF failed to tell the Zambian people in 7 year. Antonio is in denial, he did not expect the huge defeat from the people of Zambia, the PF target was one man HH forgetting the masses of Zambian people. Now Antonio can feel the atmosphere of change which was misunderstood by the PF repeating and repeating that there is no wind of change!! Now the wind of change which was hid in the depressed people of Zambia is visible. Pressure!!
Zambian politics is better off with Antonio Mwanza out of frontine politics. Truth is he’s damaged goods.
No style, No integrity, No meaning. Why did he not resign when they were in power? Ifi fibantu fipuba fye fikabwalala without any iota of shame at all. Two days ago you were defending ubupuba vigorously and today you say i have resigned, what do you believe in if you cannot stick around when the heat comes? Chacine ni ba mwankole.
Manje iwe Antonio, who the hell do you think will fill up those double vacancies in a party with diminishing returns, just stick to those positions until you find replacements yourself, we need an functioning opposition yapping party at least until we find a credible opposition..