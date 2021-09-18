For immediate release

18th September, 2021

I HAVE STEPPED DOWN

This serves to inform all members of the Patriotic Front and the general public that I have with IMMEDIATE EFFECT STEPPED DOWN as the National Youth Chairperson for the Patriotic Front.

I wish to remain as an ordinary Member of the Central Committee of the Party.

Further, I wish to indicate that I will also be stepping down as the Party’s Media Director.

I pledge my loyalty and commitment to the Party and I pledge to continue working hard for the furtherance of the PF’s agenda.

Lastly I want to immensely thank His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the trust and confidence he has exhibited in me for the appointments; It was a great honour and privilege.

Issued by:

Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

Patriotic Front