NDC President Dr. Chishimba Kambwili says Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza is a ‘fool’ who must be caged.

Speaking on Diamond TV COSTA program yesterday via a Telephone call, Dr. Kambwili further said Antonio Mwanza is not fit to be a Zambia.

He said this after he was asked by Costa Mwansa to respond to Antonio Mwanza who was appearing on the Program to discuss about the Chilubi Bye-Election and how the Opposition was chased away by the Police.

Antonio Mwanza was quick to blame two opposition Leaders that they were just desperate and alarming the Nation that they have been evicted from Chilubi by Police.

A statement that seemed angered Dr. Chishimba Kanbwili and stated that “Costa that young man you are seated with is not fit to be Zambian. Sorry to say this but he is a fool. How can we evict ourselves from Chilubi?” Said Kambwili