By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter.

Copper belt~Kalulushi.

ANTONIO MWANZA IS A STUPID MENACE TO THIS COUNTRY~ Banda Sakanya.

PF media director Antonio Mwanza’s allegations that UPND is training 60,000 youths as militias is nonsensical and typical of idiocy meant to hood wink Zambians in believing that PF is still a people’s choice.

Antonio Mwanza has alleged that UPND is training over 60 000 youths as militias to cause chaos and attack people on the day of voting.

He said UPND has realised that it has no numbers to win this year’s elections, hence the reason for training militias. He said militias are being trained in Lusaka, Neganega in Southern Province and other parts of the country.

Mwanza cited Sioma recent fracas, Sesheke and Mazabuka as new acts of violence being initiated by upnd.

Mwanza is alarming the nation with loose and careless idiocy talk that has a potential to divide the country and consequently plunge the it into civil strife.

PF’s manifesto of tribalism being driven by hoodlums has now spread to this level of maligning other regions as potential mallitia training grounds.

PF leadership knows well that it is losing this year’s elections and now it has trained millitias that will terrorise and hack people with axes and machetes as earlier witnessed s in a video that is circulating on social media of PF cadres warning people that will vote for UPND.

In the video PF sponsored cadres were wielding pangas and axes that they are ready to cut and kill anyone that will not vote for PF.

So far Zambians will attest to this fact that so far to say the least, one defenceless UPND cadre was hacked with pangas yesterday and died on the spot in Lusaka.

These are the PF trained militias Antonio Mwanza is talking about that they are being trained by UPND when in fact it is PF training them.

Let Antonio Mwanza report to police and have the so called militias arrested since he knows the number being trained and the place. if he won’t, then consider him a menace idiot to this nation.

The accusations that Sioma fracas was caused by UPND goes by to say that PF is looking for every invisible fault to attract ECZ which is tirelessly working with PF to scheme a way to ban UPND from participating in this year’s elections.

Shameless liar Mwanza should know that the Sioma fracas was between PF and an Independent candidate.

Now how has UPND come in?

Mwanza should stop being a useful stupid idiot fool that will ignite this country into flames because of his selfish interests and that of his pay masters.